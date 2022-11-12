Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Large response to crash on Trent and Argonne blocks traffic
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multi-vehicle crash on Trent and Argonne causing backup, crews on scene
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol, roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne...
FOX 28 Spokane
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Leaf pickup begins Sunday, progress tracking map available online
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane street maintenance division will begin removing fallen leaves from streets on Sunday, Nov. 13 to help improve road conditions this winter!. This pickup is for leaves that fall naturally in the street only. Do not rake leaves from your lawn into the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman found dead at Browne’s Addition apartment fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne’s Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a “really strong chemical smell” and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
FOX 28 Spokane
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. – A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A new detox unit opened in Coeur d’Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community. Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls Veteran’s Home brings long-awaited assisted living facility to North Idaho vets
POST FALLS, Idaho – An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note. Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran’s Home began construction in 2020 and features...
FOX 28 Spokane
Chilly but Dry Weekend Ahead
A ridge of high pressure will strengthen through the weekend, delivering a stretch of dry and cold weather that lasts all the way through next week. Highs continue to be about 10° below normal for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. Patchy freezing fog each morning could also make for a few slick/low visibility spots, so be cautious.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools shares high school play schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. – High school drama students in Spokane will have a busy next several weeks. Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has shared the upcoming schedule of plays throughout the district. Performances at some schools have already started. Following a preview performance for elementary students, Ferris High School staged “The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Free Rein Therapeutic Riding awarded $10,000 to expand program serving active-duty, veteran military members
SPOKANE, Wash. – Free Rein Therapeutic Riding (Free Rein)—an organization offering adaptive riding and military horsemanship programs to children and adults with disabilities as well as active-duty military, veterans, and families—was awarded Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award on Thursday for exceptional service to the community. The grant of $10,000 will be used to expand their Military Horsemanship Program, allowing as many as 30 more participants to benefit from Free Rein’s services in 2023.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trevor Noah is coming to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Nov. 18, 2023. Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Daily Show” and is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”
FOX 28 Spokane
#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday’s game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn’t play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63.
Comments / 0