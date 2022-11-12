A ridge of high pressure will strengthen through the weekend, delivering a stretch of dry and cold weather that lasts all the way through next week. Highs continue to be about 10° below normal for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. Patchy freezing fog each morning could also make for a few slick/low visibility spots, so be cautious.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO