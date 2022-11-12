Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago hosts 21st annual Fur Ball
PAWS Chicago hosted their 21st annual Fur Ball Friday night. It’s a pet friendly black-tie event to raise money for homeless pets.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Jasper
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is not like any cat you've met. When it comes to Jasper, there is no need to guess what's on his mind. This confident 7-year-old cat will let you know! He will meow for pets and loves spending time with his people. His favorite activity is snuggling and curling up on a warm lap. While he loves being spoiled with pets, he also enjoys playing a little bit throughout the day. He is extremely sweet and is eager to find a home to call his own.Jasper is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
fox32chicago.com
Chicago organization using performance arts to teach kids life skills
The motto of the All Stars Project of Chicago is engaging poverty through after school development. The organization uses an innovative approach to after school that believes if you can teach kids to perform through the arts, that talent can take them to the boardroom. They will be holding their latest fundraiser Tuesday to raise $500,000 for their new Chicago home.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
From the Chicago Botanic Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, Here's Where To Take In a Dazzling Light Show This Holiday Season
With colder temperatures, early nights and the snowfall potentially on its way, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area are helping to ring in the season, turning several of the region's most known attractions into winter wonderlands. While Christmas is still more than...
Woodstock starts Christmas pickle scavenger hunt Sunday
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Winter in Woodstock is starting off its holiday events in a bit of a pickle.Families are invited to come out to the town's square, located near Benton and Van Buren Street, to start the Christmas Pickle Scavenger Hunt. Players have until Dec. 12 to find 20 pickles hidden in different shops and restaurants around town for the chance to win an iPad and other prizes. You can pick up your game card and a free jar of Claussen pickles today from noon to 3 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Tickets for P!NK's concert at Wrigley Field go on sale next week
CHICAGO - ‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Chicago!. The Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming to the Windy City as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour. The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24,...
Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago
From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
wjol.com
Joliet Chamber Santa Fun Run & Walk
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is announcing that Santa and the Grinch will be trotting through the streets of downtown Joliet once again in 2022. The annual Santa Fun Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, December 3rd. Lace up your shoes next to holiday icons as the run and walk kicks off at 10:00 am.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
'Good for my soul': Formerly homeless woman lives in van to raise money for others struggling
"I'm doing it for those families. I'm doing it for those kids," Veronica Horton said. "It really is exhausting. It's tiring when you're living out of your car."
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sets world record for wearing most lanyards around his neck
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - What have you done today? Sat on the couch, watching football?. Well, a nurse in Woodstock spent the day setting a world record!. Sonny Molina set a record for wearing the most lanyards on his neck – 509 of them. That's not his only record!. He...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
An Evening of Light and Joy Exploring Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden
Lightscape At Chicago Botanic Garden Blends Nature And Holiday Magic. **Disclosure: I did receive complimentary tickets in order to bring this review to you. No other compensation was received. All opinions are 100% my own. Lightscape once again captivates and uplifts revelers wandering a path through stunning light and sound...
UPDATE: Missing Woman Reunited With Family in Palos Heights
A woman with autism who was reported missing in Palos Heights has been found safe and reunited with family, authorities said. Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said. In a Facebook...
South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon. Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last. Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.
