Man arrested, accused of stabbing two family members leaving both in critical condition
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street, according to the Lufkin Police Department. At 5:35 p.m., […]
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
Man arrested in Nacogdoches County for possession of meth, Xanax pills
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and […]
Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Boyd sentenced to 75 days in jail to be served on weekends
Former Sabine County deputy and constable David W. Boyd appeared before State District Judge James A. Payne, Jr. on Thursday in Hemphill and pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Official Oppression. He could have received a sentence of 2-20 years in state prison, but instead he was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail to be served on weekends, and 10 years of probation.
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
Another crash in the north end of the county, this time at FM-1007 and SH-96
Two people were flown by medical helicopters from the scene of a major accident in Brookeland on Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Highway 97 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said a 1999 Toyota SUV was southbound on Highway 96 and struck...
No serious injuries reported following a two vehicle accident at Jasper-Sabine County Line
Fortunately there was only minor injuries after a rear-end collision in Brookeland on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were sent to the scene on Highway 96 at the Jasper/Sabine County line shortly after 3:00. Texas DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said a 2008 Dodge pickup truck pulling a lowboy trailer was northbound...
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
Grand jury declines indicting Rusk County deputy who fatally shot man during traffic stop
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from October 2022. A grand jury chose not to indict a Rusk County deputy accused of fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop in September. Timothy Michael Randall, 29, also known as "Mike" to family, was killed in...
Officials search for missing woman in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday in the Elkhart area. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes. She has hazel eyes, black hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 5' tall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer knocks out Rusk 25-7
TYLER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 25-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
