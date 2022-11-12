ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

CBS19

Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
TENAHA, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Boyd sentenced to 75 days in jail to be served on weekends

Former Sabine County deputy and constable David W. Boyd appeared before State District Judge James A. Payne, Jr. on Thursday in Hemphill and pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Official Oppression. He could have received a sentence of 2-20 years in state prison, but instead he was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail to be served on weekends, and 10 years of probation.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County

Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday in the Elkhart area. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes. She has hazel eyes, black hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 5' tall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer knocks out Rusk 25-7

TYLER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 25-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
GILMER, TX
