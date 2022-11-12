Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary's
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.
Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall
Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
Tar Heels ease past Old Dominion 5-0 in NCAA first round
Ally Sentnor scored twice and No. 2 seed North Carolina cruised to a 5-0 victory over Old Dominion in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Tournament at Dorrance Field Saturday night. UNC will now host a pair of second round NCAA Tournament games next Thursday,...
Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hauser offered by NC State
Raleigh, N.C. — Hough High School kicker Nolan Hauser has received an offer from NC State, according to a tweet he shared on Saturday afternoon. The offer came after a discussion with NC State coach Dave Doeren during a visit to Raleigh on Saturday as NC State faced Boston College.
Blue Devils advance to NCAA second round with 4-0 win over Radford
Sophomore standout Michelle Cooper registered a brace and the defense was stellar on Saturday evening as the second-seeded Duke women's soccer team collected a 4-0 victory over Radford (12-4-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (13-4-3) advanced past the...
#10 Pack Moves to 3-0 Start to Season with Win Over Mount St. Mary's
RALEIGH – NC State women's basketball (3-0) took early control of Sunday night's matchup with the visiting Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-3) as the 10th-ranked Wolfpack tallied another early-season win by an 86-38 score. Aziaha James led the Pack in scoring with a career-high 19. The Wolfpack sophomore shot...
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
(1) Grimsley too much for (17) Charlotte Catholic, 42-30
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley looked impressive in a 42-30 win over a strong Charlotte Catholic team in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state football playoffs. The Whirlies' set of offensive weapons and size advantage got the best of an otherwise solid Cougars defense. The Whirlies are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Stephens, feature 4-star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, and have a very good sophomore running back in Mitchell Summers.
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
(11) Rolesville stops a valiant comeback attempt in a storm to take down (6) Cleveland, 28-21
Clayton, N.C. — Two Rams locked horns Friday in the rain and mud as (11) Rolesville and (6) Cleveland faced off in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. In the end, the Rams of Rolesville held off Cleveland en route to a 28-21 win. The heavy rain...
Racing for release: These paddlers leave their troubles on the dock
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the sun set over Lake Wheeler, paddlers propelled a long, narrow boat across its surface, cutting through the reflection of the pinks and oranges. Their strokes were smooth, in rhythm: blades in, pull, blades out. As one. This group, called the Chemo-Kazes, is made up...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to...
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
One person shot in Greensboro on South Pearson Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday night. One person was shot on the 1300 block South Pearson Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We are still working to learn […]
2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
