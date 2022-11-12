ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WRAL News

James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary's

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hauser offered by NC State

Raleigh, N.C. — Hough High School kicker Nolan Hauser has received an offer from NC State, according to a tweet he shared on Saturday afternoon. The offer came after a discussion with NC State coach Dave Doeren during a visit to Raleigh on Saturday as NC State faced Boston College.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Blue Devils advance to NCAA second round with 4-0 win over Radford

Sophomore standout Michelle Cooper registered a brace and the defense was stellar on Saturday evening as the second-seeded Duke women's soccer team collected a 4-0 victory over Radford (12-4-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (13-4-3) advanced past the...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

(1) Grimsley too much for (17) Charlotte Catholic, 42-30

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley looked impressive in a 42-30 win over a strong Charlotte Catholic team in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state football playoffs. The Whirlies' set of offensive weapons and size advantage got the best of an otherwise solid Cougars defense. The Whirlies are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Ryan Stephens, feature 4-star junior wide receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson, and have a very good sophomore running back in Mitchell Summers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1

DENVER — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to...
DENVER, CO
WRAL News

Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

One person shot in Greensboro on South Pearson Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday night. One person was shot on the 1300 block South Pearson Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We are still working to learn […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

