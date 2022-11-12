ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

