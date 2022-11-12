Read full article on original website
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early this morning in rural Enfield. At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road in Enfield, NC.
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
Where is Amy? Halifax County deputies investigating 2013 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013. Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013. She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6...
Do you know where she is? Halifax County deputies looking for missing woman in 2006 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are investigating a cold case of a missing woman. They said Shona Renee Stansbury disappeared 16 years ago. She was last seen on Dec. 9, 2006 at the Waffle House in Weldon, according to deputies. They say she was possibly seen again...
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
Man identified after he dies following crash with van in Rocky Mount
Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party. At least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Halifax County .
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
The fight broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to police.
