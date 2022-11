MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.

