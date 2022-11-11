12 November 2022 02:50 a.m. All figures in US dollars. IONQ Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to ​a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $10.8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.73 million from $233 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a loss of 13.89 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.10 -0.01 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.06 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:50 a.m..

