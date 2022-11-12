Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why Tonight’s Opponent Has Been Playing So Much Better Without Kyrie Irving
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will most likely try to stave off a six-game losing streak without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to struggle with a left adductor strain. In stark contrast to the Lakers, L.A.'s opponent in the matchup, the Brooklyn Nets, has actually been...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
As the Dallas Mavericks get another day off ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dalton Trigg recaps their big, slump-busting win over the Portland Trail Blazers on today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back. Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point...
Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
The Latest on Jaylen Brown’s Status for Monday’s Celtics-Thunder Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter of the Celtics' 131-112 win over the Nuggets Friday, a left knee contusion kept Jaylen Brown out of Saturday's matchup in Detroit. Despite Brown's absence, Boston emerged from Little Caesars Arena with...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report
One week ago, the Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season. Atlanta's defense showed promise in front of their home crowd. However, since then, Atlanta has gone 1-2 with two lopsided losses. Tonight, the two teams run it back in Milwaukee. The shorthanded Bucks will...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell
Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
De’Aaron Fox’s epic 3-word message after Kings outlast LeBron-less Lakers
The Sacramento Kings have had a so-so start to their season, going 4-6 prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Against their hated rivals, though, the team put together their best performance this season. Led by De’Aaron Fox’s heroics, Sacramento eked out a 120 – 114 win over their rivals.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Week 10: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Both mired in disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both are in need of a win as they get ready to face off on Sunday. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings?
Where does LeBron James stand in his pursuit of the all-time NBA scoring record after sitting out the Lakers' loss to the Kings? The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
Tri-City Herald
Jarred Tinordi’s 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the 30-year-old journeyman defenseman skates onto...
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings odds, tips and betting trends | November 13
The Sacramento Kings (5-6) will look to De’Aaron Fox (25.9 points per game, 11th in NBA) when they try to take down Stephen Curry (33.3, second) and the Golden State Warriors (5-7) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. It tips off at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kings vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings are 7-21 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Kings and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Emerge As One Of The Favorites To Acquire Aaron Judge According to LA Insider
Lots of high-profile players hit the market this year including Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, and more. Clayton Kershaw, who was also a free agent this year, is finalizing a deal to return to the Dodgers for his 14th year but a deal with Aaron Judge might also be on the way as well.
