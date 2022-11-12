ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup

As the Dallas Mavericks get another day off ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dalton Trigg recaps their big, slump-busting win over the Portland Trail Blazers on today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back. Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

The Latest on Jaylen Brown’s Status for Monday’s Celtics-Thunder Game

View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter of the Celtics' 131-112 win over the Nuggets Friday, a left knee contusion kept Jaylen Brown out of Saturday's matchup in Detroit. Despite Brown's absence, Boston emerged from Little Caesars Arena with...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report

One week ago, the Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season. Atlanta's defense showed promise in front of their home crowd. However, since then, Atlanta has gone 1-2 with two lopsided losses. Tonight, the two teams run it back in Milwaukee. The shorthanded Bucks will...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell

Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Week 10: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Both mired in disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both are in need of a win as they get ready to face off on Sunday. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Jarred Tinordi’s 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the 30-year-old journeyman defenseman skates onto...
ANAHEIM, CA

