Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.'s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room
The Lakers are hoping to claw their way out of their 2-10 season start.
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114
The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) out on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with an ankle injury. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
ESPN
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114
LOS ANGELES -- — One of De’Aaron Fox's goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start. The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove. Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) not listed Monday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Burks sat out Saturday night due to return to competition reconditioning. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry a designation. Expect him to suit up. Our...
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Matisse Thybulle on Saturday for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle will make his second start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Thybulle's projection includes 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5...
numberfire.com
Furkan Korkmaz (knee) out for 76ers Sunday
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Furkan Korkmaz (knee) for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Korkmaz has been dealing with injuries all season, playing just under 12 minutes over his last two games. He'll sit out this afternoon's contest with a knee effusion. While Korkmaz has not been able...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 11/13/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson (neck) ruled out Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson was listed as doubtful due to cervical soreness, so this comes as no surprise. In 6 games this season, Gibson is averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.8 FanDuel points.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
