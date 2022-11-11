12 November 2022 03:00 a.m. All figures in US dollars. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -28 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -31 cents to ​a loss of -26 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -28 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -26 cents to a low of -31 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $9.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a gain of 25.66 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -38 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.37 -0.31 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.48 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.40 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.38 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 03:00 a.m..

