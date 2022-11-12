Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina, Gonzaga still sit atop updated top 25 ranking
There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the NCAA Basketball season really gets going. The season is still less than a week old and there’s still plenty of reason for optimism and intrigue across the nation. Few games have actually been played, and we may not know too much more about these teams than we thought, but there’s still been nearly a week’s work of excitement, surprise, and even a few upsets along the way.
Highlands Today
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga Score: Live Game Updates, College Basketball Scores, Today’s NCAA Top 25 Highlights
The first college basketball game played aboard an aircraft carrier in a decade began in fine fashion in San Diego, with Michigan State leading No. 2 Gonzaga 38-31. With temperatures in the low to mid-60s and clear skies aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, the weather cooperated well in the first 20 minutes of the 2022 Armed Forces Classic – Carrier Edition played on Veterans Day.
KHQ Right Now
Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick
Yes, this was a bit of a gimmick game, played on the flight deck of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in San Diego Bay. That only made the win an even more spectacular showcase for Gonzaga basketball. For much of Friday early evening, one of the few positives GU could...
KHQ Right Now
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State
Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
Photos: Greater Spokane League still alive! Gonzaga Prep makes best of road trip to Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Noah Holman's tiebreaking touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Gonzaga Prep the lead for good, and the Bullpups held on for a 40-27 victory Saturday over Kamiakin in the opening round of the WIAA Class 4A tournament at Lampson Stadium. Holman's 1-yard score gave the ...
Gonzaga Prep's ground game means business - and the Bullpups churn out victory over Kamiakin
KENNEWICK, Wash. - In battle between Gonzaga Prep’s rushing attack against Kamiakin’s air show, it was the visiting Bullpups’ Lilomaiava Mikaele and teammates who came out top. Mikaele rushed 30 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as No. 10 seed Gonzaga Prep beat No. 7 Kamiakin, 40-27, ...
KREM
U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln crew excited to see the fruits of their labor in the Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO, California — This week, the flight deck of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln has been transformed from holding 42 aircrafts to a makeshift 5,000 seat stadium for Friday’s Armed Forces Classic game between No. 2 Gonzaga and Michigan State. The aircraft carrier will go from launching fighter...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
KXLY
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Washington Fish and Wildlife Officers kill black bear that had been roaming Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - After more than a week of Ring doorbell appearances and neighborhood sightings, a black bear that has been wandering the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley was killed in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
