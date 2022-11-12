ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FanSided

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina, Gonzaga still sit atop updated top 25 ranking

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the NCAA Basketball season really gets going. The season is still less than a week old and there’s still plenty of reason for optimism and intrigue across the nation. Few games have actually been played, and we may not know too much more about these teams than we thought, but there’s still been nearly a week’s work of excitement, surprise, and even a few upsets along the way.
SPOKANE, WA
Highlands Today

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga Score: Live Game Updates, College Basketball Scores, Today’s NCAA Top 25 Highlights

The first college basketball game played aboard an aircraft carrier in a decade began in fine fashion in San Diego, with Michigan State leading No. 2 Gonzaga 38-31. With temperatures in the low to mid-60s and clear skies aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, the weather cooperated well in the first 20 minutes of the 2022 Armed Forces Classic – Carrier Edition played on Veterans Day.
EAST LANSING, MI
KHQ Right Now

'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
EAST LANSING, MI
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
POST FALLS, ID

