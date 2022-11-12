ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Detroit News

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness

Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
Detroit News

Longtime basketball Golden Boy, Dane Fife, copes with life on the outside

Rochester — This isn't where Dane Fife — former Michigan Mr. Basketball, defensive stalwart at Indiana, head coach at IPFW at 25, assistant coach for Tom Izzo at Michigan State for 10 years, before returning to his alma mater — thought he'd be today, at 43. On Sunday, killing some time, he found himself at a clothing store at the Somerset Collection.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Lions rule out WR Reynolds, list two starting defenders as questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury report shrunk significantly this week, but the team will still be without one key player after ruling out wide receiver Josh Reynolds. He's continuing to deal with a lingering back injury. Reynolds has been one of Detroit's more productive pass catchers this...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense found its groove last weekend, coming up with timely turnovers and stifling the Packers' chances at the end zone, time and time again. Perhaps the most positive sign from that performance was that a chunk of the production came from rookies and second-year players. In the blink of an eye, injuries have turned Detroit's defense from a group that lacks confidence into a group that's so young, they don't know what they don't know. But what we know is that right now, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jerry Jacobs — they're all balling, and it really does feel as if veterans like DeShon Elliott have started to become swept up by the energy. So, why not pick them to run it back? Lions, 23-20.
DETROIT, MI

