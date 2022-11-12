Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness
Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit News
Observations: Jayson Tatum pours in 43 points as Pistons fall to Celtics, again
Detroit — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum knocked down a 3-pointer in the middle of the fourth quarter and turned around to blow a kiss to a few heckling Pistons fans sitting courtside. If that wasn't a blatant message, Tatum drilled a 3-pointer in front of the Pistons bench...
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers take down Toronto Raptors behind flawless fourth quarter play
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers want to build a culture that is upbeat and features professionalism and fight. They want to be postive when struggling and keep working hard within each game. In the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, that culture wasn't evident. The Pacers committed...
Detroit News
Longtime basketball Golden Boy, Dane Fife, copes with life on the outside
Rochester — This isn't where Dane Fife — former Michigan Mr. Basketball, defensive stalwart at Indiana, head coach at IPFW at 25, assistant coach for Tom Izzo at Michigan State for 10 years, before returning to his alma mater — thought he'd be today, at 43. On Sunday, killing some time, he found himself at a clothing store at the Somerset Collection.
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
ESPN
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
Detroit News
Lions rule out WR Reynolds, list two starting defenders as questionable
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury report shrunk significantly this week, but the team will still be without one key player after ruling out wide receiver Josh Reynolds. He's continuing to deal with a lingering back injury. Reynolds has been one of Detroit's more productive pass catchers this...
Joel Embiid’s career-high 59 points send Sixers past Jazz
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Detroit News
Red Wings head into western trip knowing they must play 'exact' to be successful
Detroit — One thing coach Derek Lalonde has shown in his first month as Red Wings head coach is blunt honesty. Lalonde has been direct in his answers, being truthful and transparent. After the Wings collapsed Thursday, allowing six third-period goals in an 8-2 loss to the New York...
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense found its groove last weekend, coming up with timely turnovers and stifling the Packers' chances at the end zone, time and time again. Perhaps the most positive sign from that performance was that a chunk of the production came from rookies and second-year players. In the blink of an eye, injuries have turned Detroit's defense from a group that lacks confidence into a group that's so young, they don't know what they don't know. But what we know is that right now, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jerry Jacobs — they're all balling, and it really does feel as if veterans like DeShon Elliott have started to become swept up by the energy. So, why not pick them to run it back? Lions, 23-20.
Comments / 0