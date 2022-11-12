'She Has Friends & Is Eating More': Ghislaine Maxwell Gains Popularity & Leads 'Cushy' Life Behind Bars After 20 Year-Sentence

MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to be adjusting quite well to life behind bars after struggling to cope in the wake of her 20-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced British socialite has reportedly started to mingle with fellow inmates — who can "ensure her protection" — while holed up at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee.

Maxwell was sentenced to two decades in prison back in June for carrying out a scheme with her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

A new report published on Friday revealed what Maxwell's life is like now, detailing how she works just six hours a day in the library, giving her plenty of time to partake in activities and maintain her exercise .

The convicted sex trafficker was previously spotted on an early morning jog, working up a sweat on their 400-meter running track.

She also has daily access to an array of sporting facilities, pottery sessions, and board game tournaments, according to the Daily Mail .

"If you ask her for a book in the library she will find whatever it is you need," said an insider.

Cellmates in Unit B South apparently nominated Maxwell to represent them in a checkers competition for an Olympics-style "battle of the units" tournament which is held every year.

"There is everything from kickball to hula-hoop but she was selected for the 40 and over checkers," the well-placed source added.

Maxwell, who was upset and withdrawn when she first arrived , was previously refusing to eat and complaining that her clothes didn't fit.

"Now she has some friends and is eating more," claimed the former prisoner, who was recently released from custody. "She's bubbly, you see her smiling. She makes a point of saying good morning. You can see she's visibly more comfortable."

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Maxwell can even still get her hands on some cosmetics at the commissary . She has access to brand-name makeup, beauty supplies, and underwear, just to name a few of the items available for purchase.