Klamath Falls, OR

KDRV

ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon

The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone.​​ There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
MEDFORD, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness

MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Veteran's Day 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friday was Veterans Day and Klamath Falls held a parade down Main Street and Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor Veterans in Klamath Falls. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Lee R. Bouma was recognized as the parade’s Grand Marshal and spoke at the ceremony.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
Klamath Alerts

Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program

Oct. 28, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Honors Program began in 2012, its aim was to mold a student into a future leader. Currently celebrating his seventh year of leading the program, which is now in its 10th year, Christopher J. Syrnyk, Ph.D., upholds the program’s new mission by identifying the knowledge and skills students will need in the future to serve them best with the program now.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
police1.com

75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road

WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
WHITE CITY, OR
