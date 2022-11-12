Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
basinlife.com
Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging In Your Yard or Property
Avista Utilities of Klamath Falls reminds you to Call 811-Before You Dig or begin an excavation project. They want to remind you that using this free service can save money and lives. “None of us have x-ray vision to see underground utilities before breaking ground, and we know there are...
Klamath Falls News
F-35 Fighters put 173rd Fighter Wing's ample range space to the test
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - A squadron of one of the Nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft traveled from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a two-week stint in late October 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron, flying 14 F-35 Lightning II fighter...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
police1.com
Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
Courthouse News Service
Advocates for northern spotted owl appeal Southern Oregon logging project at Ninth Circuit
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — The fates of northern spotted owls in Southern Oregon are in the hands of Ninth Circuit judges on Thursday, where attorneys for Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands appealed a district court’s dismissal of its attempt to stop a logging project in the Klamath Falls Resource Area. In...
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
Klamath Falls News
Photo Story: Veteran's Day 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Friday was Veterans Day and Klamath Falls held a parade down Main Street and Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor Veterans in Klamath Falls. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Lee R. Bouma was recognized as the parade’s Grand Marshal and spoke at the ceremony.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
thatoregonlife.com
Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Employees Allegedly Dump Chemicals Near Homeless
The Fred Meyer in Klamath Falls was allegedly using amateur chemical warfare in an attempt to evict the nearby homeless–part of their preparations for a grand reopening, just in time for Veterans Day. In a video taken by passersby Friday, November 4, manager Marshall Wonser (pictured above) may have...
KDRV
Medford Fire Department responds to structure fire, North Pacific Highway temporarily closed
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Import Parts Center. North Pacific Highway is currently closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. The Medford Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. According to PulsePoint, reports of the fire came in...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 1218 Crescent Ave, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
See this great home in the heart of Klamath Falls, near Klamath Union High School and downtown! The home is ready to move in with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2519 sq. feet of living space. Price has been reduced!. PRICED AT $255,000. Shown by top agent Don Downing...
Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program
Oct. 28, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Honors Program began in 2012, its aim was to mold a student into a future leader. Currently celebrating his seventh year of leading the program, which is now in its 10th year, Christopher J. Syrnyk, Ph.D., upholds the program’s new mission by identifying the knowledge and skills students will need in the future to serve them best with the program now.
mybasin.com
Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
