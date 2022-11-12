Over: 6.0 (-120) The Kings have been connecting one royal flush after another on the ice over their few outings. They have gone undefeated in their last four games, a stretch that includes their 4-3 victory at home over the Detroit Red Wings. In fact, all of their last most recent four wins happened in La La Land, but they will look to carry their form into their first road game in a while. The last time Los Angeles played as visitors, they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in Windy City on Nov. 3, 2-1 (overtime). Los Angeles’ strong puck possession so far this season is paying big dividends for the Kings, who are seventh in the NHL with a 52.9 CF%.

