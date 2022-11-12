Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson
Chicago Blackhawks star forward Jonathan Toews is in the last year of his current deal, so rumors about him potentially getting unloaded via a trade by the only team he’s played so far in the NHL are always going to be floating around. When Mark Lazerus of The Athletic joked (sort of?) about the idea […] The post RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Flames prediction, odds and pick – 11/14/2022
Over: 6.0 (-120) The Kings have been connecting one royal flush after another on the ice over their few outings. They have gone undefeated in their last four games, a stretch that includes their 4-3 victory at home over the Detroit Red Wings. In fact, all of their last most recent four wins happened in La La Land, but they will look to carry their form into their first road game in a while. The last time Los Angeles played as visitors, they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in Windy City on Nov. 3, 2-1 (overtime). Los Angeles’ strong puck possession so far this season is paying big dividends for the Kings, who are seventh in the NHL with a 52.9 CF%.
Yardbarker
NHL punts on 2024 World Cup of Hockey, hoping Russian angst blows over
That the NHL and NHL Players’ Association will have gone at least 11 years between true best-on-best international competition will ultimately be the lasting stain on the legacies of Gary Bettman and Donald Fehr. Yes, you read that correctly. Park the three cash-grab lockouts of Bettman’s tenure. They were...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Monday 11/14/22
Under 6.0 (-106) - 1 Star. The low-scoring Hurricanes did it again over the weekend. They held a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview with the Avalanche to five total goals, meaning the under has now hit in 9 of their 15 contests. They're still holding strong to give up the fifth-fewest expected goals per 60 minutes (2.68 xGA) in the NHL.
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
Sports Business Journal
Hockey Canada works on trust issues as the NHL surges
North of the U.S. border, Hockey Canada, the organization responsible for the icy game held sacred by so many, is struggling for its very existence. It’s because severe problems within the historic culture of the game, specifically a horrific sexual assault scandal, have erupted and brought Canadians across all 10 provinces and three territories to a virtual standstill.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Goalie Prospect Pool Showing Great Promise
Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have been regarded as having one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Within their prospects, they currently have four goalies competing for a spot in Buffalo that has long been one of the team’s most inconsistent positions. With the roster spots currently being held by 41-year-old Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie on a two-year deal, the potential for these young goalies to see NHL ice as soon as this season is a fair bet.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: The Highs are High and the Lows are Low
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
NHL
11/12 - Kings 4, Red Wings 3
The Kings debuted their eye-catchingly popular 1982 Miracle on Manchester inspired Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena when they hosted the Detroit Red Wings. Just like the Miracle on Manchester, this Kings game had plenty of of drama. The Kings began the game with a goal from...
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
FOX Sports
Canucks bring losing streak into game against the Sabres
Vancouver Canucks (4-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has a 7-8-0 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in home games. The Sabres have a 7-4-0...
The Hockey Writers
3 Stanley Cup Winning Goalies Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, opened its doors to the first class of inductees in 1945. Every year since then, fans and writers across the globe have debated the merits of every player lacing up a pair of skates and whether they deserve enshrinement. There...
