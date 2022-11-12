ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ESPN

Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98

PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Magic – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns traveled to visit the Orlando Magic on Friday. For Phoenix, it was the third stop in the Suns’ four-game road trip. Phoenix is coming off a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Phoenix has been on a streaky ride after getting off to a hot...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic

The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
PHOENIX, AZ

