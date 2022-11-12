Read full article on original website
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
ESPN
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
The Bucks played their second straight game without Giannis Anteokounmpo and Jrue Holiday
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
ESPN
ESPN
FOX Sports
Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Magic – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns traveled to visit the Orlando Magic on Friday. For Phoenix, it was the third stop in the Suns’ four-game road trip. Phoenix is coming off a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Phoenix has been on a streaky ride after getting off to a hot...
Magic Rise to Occasion, Beat Suns' Cold Shooting
The Orlando Magic won consecutive games for the first time this season, taking care of the Phoenix Suns at home.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Yardbarker
Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic
The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
Thunder-Raptors: OKC Routs Toronto
Follow along with the OKC-Toronto live game thread for updates.
FOX Sports
Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami
Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
