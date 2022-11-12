Read full article on original website
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
WFMJ.com
Poland’s Lighting of the Village set for December 3
Plans are underway for one of Poland Village’s biggest holiday event. For the fourteenth consecutive year, the Village of Poland will celebrate the Christmas season with the Lighting of the Village event on Saturday December 3rd, 2022. The free event, sponsored by the Poland Jr. Women’s Club and community...
Santa Claus arrives at Eastwood Mall
The Eastwood Mall was decked out in Christmas Decor Saturday as it welcomed Santa Claus.
weeklyvillager.com
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
WFMJ.com
The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows
Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to her inoperable tumor, she also has […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story in a recently published book.
WFMJ.com
Calcutta Fire Department hosts Fill-A-Truck event at East Liverpool Walmart
The Calcutta Fire Department is currently hosting a "Fill-A-Truck" event at the East Liverpool Walmart. The event started at noon on Saturday and will continue until 4:00 p.m. The fire department is collecting Thanksgiving supplies to provide for families in need within St. Clair Township. The department is putting together...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 13th
Vindicator file photo / November 14, 1972 | Mary Fulton, director of Project Find, Mahoning County, received Red Cross and Project Find awards for outstanding volunteer work in helping elderly people access food stamps 50 years ago. Presenting the awards were Charles Olds, left, chairman of Red Cross Mahoning County Chapter, and George Ruggles of Akron, Project Find coordinator for the Youngstown area.
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
A First News viewer's discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem.
whbc.com
Rainiest Day in Nine Months
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
WYTV.com
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Lots going in in Youngstown area
I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested in Columbus for fatal shooting of Girard man
An 18-year-old man has been arrested connection to the shooting death of Girard native Kevin Sobnosky. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross was booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center Sunday on a charge of murder. Ross is one of 12 persons of interest police named in connection with the shooting death...
