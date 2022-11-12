Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Kansas State
West Virginia might be entering this week feeling much better after a staple win over Oklahoma, but that’s not changing much for oddsmakers. Like they have been most of the season, the Mountaineers are considered the underdog for their upcoming game against Kansas State. The line opens with the Wildcats as five-point favorites, according to Circa Sports.
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s First Win Over Oklahoma Since Joining Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia players Garrett Greene, Casey Legg, Jasir Cox and Sean Martin speak with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
Watch: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Talks Loss in Backyard Brawl, Credits West Virginia
Following West Virginia’s 81-56 win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel talked about the game. Capel credited WVU’s Joe Toussaint, Tre Mitchell and Mohamed Wague. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
3 Takeaways From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Victory
In West Virginia’s 81-56 victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, many people found out what this WVU team can be identified as. This Mountaineer team is going to compete every game, something that didn’t exist last season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Backyard Brawl.
3 Takeaways from WVU Football Making History by Beating Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia won a conference game against Oklahoma in football. Those are words that were not possible before Saturday. And the win over the Sooners accomplished two things head coach Neal Brown desperately need to make happen – keep the hope of a bowl game alive and offer a positive staple moment for this otherwise disappointing season. It’s also true that what happened out there at Milan Puskar Stadium generated a good feelings, but also lingering questions.
West Virginia Highlights Scoring Ability in Backyard Brawl Win Over Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — West Virginia highlighted their scoring ability, cruising to a 81-56 win over Pitt in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia finished the night shooting 53 percent from the field. The Mountaineers made 8-three’s on 21 attempts. West Virginia’s shooting was lights out in...
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Goes Up to Make TD Catch Over Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A catch by Bryce Ford-Wheaton gave West Virginia its first lead of the game against Oklahoma. The drive was capped off by Ford-Wheaton going up for a ball from Garrett Greene over a defender. Greene picked up his first touchdown pass after running the ball in for a score in the second quarter.
Big 12 Announces Network, Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas State
A win over Oklahoma, the first such for the program since joining the Big 12, didn’t land West Virginia a bigger platform for their next game. The Big has announced that WVU’s upcoming game against Kansas State will kickoff at 2 pm EST and be televised on ESPN+. This will be the Mountaineers final home game of the season.
Watch: WVU QB Garrett Greene Uses Legs to Score First Mountaineer TD Against Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene provided some rare excitement in the midst of a rough day from many respects in Morgantown. Greene used his legs to move the chains for the Mountaineers on the ensuing possession after Oklahoma first touchdown. He was able to run it up the middle and into the end zone following an outside scramble on the previous play.
Garrett Greene Sparks West Virginia to First Big 12 Win Over Oklahoma
Morgantown, W.Va – An ugly day turned into an ugly game early on between West Virginia and Oklahoma. The sloppiness produced a scoreless first quarter that included the biggest offensive play for the Mountaineers being a pass of a scramble by Garrett Greene to Sam James with about two minutes left. Greene came in for starting quarterback JT Daniels towards the end of the quarter. This was likely just to get Greene some playing time and to add a spark to the offense, but Daniels was just 3 for 7 for 25 yards with an interception before Greene entered the game.
Watch: Casey Legg Hits Game Winning FG Against Oklahoma
For the first time since West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12, they have defeated perennial powerhouse Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12). After a great performance from quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced starter JT Daniels during the game, the win was capped off by kicker Casey Legg’s 25-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
Asti: This West Virginia Basketball Team Feels Different, Showing Signs of High Ceiling
PITTSBURGH – There’s something different about this West Virginia basketball team. And while it’s still very early in the season and several true tests are yet to come, it’s becoming evident why Bob Huggins was getting excited before this group even got on the court in a game together.
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, West Virginia took down by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. Including Friday night’s win, West Virginia leads the all-time series 103-88 over the Panthers. After the win, West Virginia’s...
WVU OL James Gmiter Leaving Football to Pursue Career in Law Enforcement
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter is saying goodbye to football. The redshirt junior confirmed recent rumors that he is stepping away from the game despite another year of eligibility with a subtle tweet on Sunday. “I’m going to miss this game. Thank you for everything,” is all Gmiter included as the caption to an image of him wearing his jersey.
Pat McAfee Reacts to Shane Lyons Out as WVU Director of Athletics
After the report by ESPN and WV MetroNews regarding West Virginia University parting ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, former WVU kicker Pat McAfee reacted to the news. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU Athletics currently so take this as you may… but as somebody who...
Former WVU Commit 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits from Cincinnati, Opens Up Recruitment
Making sure you are headed to the right place is important for any recruit, and now one former West Virginia commit has decided Cincinnati isn’t right for him either. Cameron Calhoun, a 4-star cornerback out of Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has decided to re-open his recruitment. He tweeted a letter to explain his change of mind Sunday morning. Calhoun committed to Cincinnati, his home program soon after decommitting from WVU at the end of May. He offered much less detail to explain back then. A “I had to get out of Hollywood” caption with Bearcat foot prints and a video of the Cincinnati logo was all Calhoun provided at the time.
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Faithful Enjoy Backyard Brawl Win in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH – A convincing win for West Virginia in the basketball Backyard Brawl led to happiness for Mountaineer faithful who made the trip to Pittsburgh. But before WVU fans could offer a signature chant in celebration, they did their share of complaining about the refs. WVU eventually pulled away...
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Enjoys Watching Garrett Greene, WVU Finally Beat Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It was a good day to be a Mountaineer, something that West Virginia football fans haven’t enjoyed enough of this season. WVU beat Oklahoma for the first time since the program joined the Big 12 a decade ago. As usual, WVU fans were extremely vocal...
3 Keys to WVU Football Claiming First Win Over Oklahoma Since Joining Big 12
Even though the season has not gone the way anyone involved with the West Virginia football team wanted or expected it to, there’s plenty of motivation to win a game when it’s against an opponent the program has never been able to beat since joining the Big 12.
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Slams Down Dunk Early in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH – A dunk is one sure way to silence a crowd. Emmitt Matthews Jr. did just that when he got by a defender and slammed the ball in for a monster dunk. Matthews’ dunk broke a tie and gave the Mountaineers a lead early in the first quarter of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.
