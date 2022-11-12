ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

UVA Wins Three of Four Races at Rivanna Romp

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team won three of four races at the Rivanna Romp Sunday (Nov. 13) on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Varsity Pair races as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season. The annual regatta featured crews from UCF, Duke,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls 37-7 to Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Malachi Fields scored his first career touchdown with a reception in the back of the end zone in the third quarter to highlight Virginia’s day as it fell 37-7 to Pitt on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers fell behind early after Pitt had...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Northern Iowa Next for No. 18 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia (2-0) hosts Northern Iowa (1-1) in nonconference action on Monday, Nov. 14. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • Virginia meets Northern Iowa for the second time. • UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Opens ACC Play Sunday Against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) plays its first ACC game on Sunday, Nov. 13, when it hosts Wake Forest (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers' Aim is True Again

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia Cavaliers made more than nine 3-pointers in only one game last season: a loss to NC State in which they hit 10 treys. For the season, only ACC team made fewer 3-pointers than UVA, which ranked 12th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (32.3).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Six Cavaliers Grab Titles At App State Tournament

BOONE, N.C. – Six members of the Virginia wrestling team claimed championships at Appalachian State on Saturday (Nov. 12) to lead a group of 24 placewinners in the day of competition. Two of the six champions came in the Mountaineer Invitational competition – an invited tournament – with Neil...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set For Mountaineer Invitational At App State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team heads south for the weekend with members set to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational and Mountaineer Open hosted by Appalachian State. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. It’s the second straight weekend for Virginia to go on the road to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game

Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 18 Cavaliers Blow Past Monmouth, 89-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 18 Virginia (2-0) held Monmouth (0-2) to 16-of-41 shooting (39 percent) and forced 21 turnovers to cruise to an 89-42 victory at John Paul Jones Arena Friday night (Nov. 11). The Cavaliers enjoyed the benefits of a balanced attack on the offensive end of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Edged in a Shootout in the NCAA Round of 16

EVANSTON, Ill – The Virginia field hockey team (13-8) had its season come to an end with a shootout loss against Iowa (12-7) in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday (Nov. 11) Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa scored in the final...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Three killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

