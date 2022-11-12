Read full article on original website
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win
The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum after 43 points against Pistons: ‘The game has slowed down’
Jayson Tatum continues to look like an MVP candidate, and the scoring outbursts have continued as if they should be expected. That was again the case as Tatum poured in a season-high 43 points as the Celtics beat the Pistons 117-108 on Saturday in Detroit. Tatum took over in the...
NBC Sports
Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment
Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
NBC Sports
KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs
Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
ESPN
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid scores 42 and Sixers avoid collapse vs. Hawks
Two nights after a dismal offensive performance in Atlanta, the Sixers bounced back Saturday against the Hawks. The team held off a second-half Atlanta surge and improved to 6-7 on the season with a 121-109 win at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists....
NBC Sports
Why Moody should be Warriors player to watch vs. Spurs
SACRAMENTO -- For the third time this season, the Warriors will conclude a set of back-to-back games with Monday night's home contest against the San Antonio Spurs. They're still searching for their first win. That's true for the first night of a back-to-back, and the second. So far, the 5-8...
NBC Sports
Wizards show offensive potential in weekend of wins
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards entered this past weekend dead-last in the NBA in 3-pointers made, with one of the lowest scoring offenses in the league, a disappointing carryover from last season when they ranked similarly on that end of the floor. They went up against a Utah Jazz team that began the day leading the NBA in points per game and ended up locking horns in a shootout, which in most cases would not suit their strengths.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the 76ers vs Hawks and Paul George Props
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Hawks at 76ers (-3.5): O/U 220.0. This is revenge...
ESPN
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
NBC Sports
Embiid has golden touch, trash-talking tongue in all-time great performance
Joel Embiid’s touch was golden Sunday night. And so was his trash-talking tongue. With the Sixers holding a five-point lead over the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center and 20.5 seconds remaining, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen stepped to the foul line. Embiid already had a career-high 57 points (he’d later add two more free throws), plus a career high-tying seven blocks and eight assists. He trusted his gut, even if it didn’t entirely align with the truth.
NBC Sports
Wizards enjoying peak Porzingis right now
WASHINGTON -- Those who attended Wizards games this weekend at Capital One Arena were treated to the full Kristaps Porzingis experience. The Wizards big man scored 31 points on Saturday in a win over the Jazz, then 25 to beat the Grizzlies on Sunday. He made 10 threes between those two games, a few on steback dribbles and one to beat a first-half buzzer. He blocked four shots and threw down a vicious putback slam that will certainly be on the Wizards' end-of-season highlight reel.
NBC Sports
Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes
Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
