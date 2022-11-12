Astros fire assistant GM Scott Powers as front-office purge continues

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly a week after winning the World Series, the Astros have shockingly cleaned house in the front office.

Click and Astros owner Jim Crane reportedly had a rocky relationship, leading the team to offer him only a one-year deal to return as GM, which he declined. After Click decided to leave, it was a logical move on from Powers too, who the previous GM brought in.

While both Click and Powers are out, the Astros did hold onto manager Dusty Baker, who agreed to a one-year contract extension this week.