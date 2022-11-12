Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Kansas State
West Virginia might be entering this week feeling much better after a staple win over Oklahoma, but that’s not changing much for oddsmakers. Like they have been most of the season, the Mountaineers are considered the underdog for their upcoming game against Kansas State. The line opens with the Wildcats as five-point favorites, according to Circa Sports.
3 Takeaways from WVU Football Making History by Beating Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia won a conference game against Oklahoma in football. Those are words that were not possible before Saturday. And the win over the Sooners accomplished two things head coach Neal Brown desperately need to make happen – keep the hope of a bowl game alive and offer a positive staple moment for this otherwise disappointing season. It’s also true that what happened out there at Milan Puskar Stadium generated a good feelings, but also lingering questions.
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Enjoys Watching Garrett Greene, WVU Finally Beat Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It was a good day to be a Mountaineer, something that West Virginia football fans haven’t enjoyed enough of this season. WVU beat Oklahoma for the first time since the program joined the Big 12 a decade ago. As usual, WVU fans were extremely vocal...
Pat McAfee Reacts to Shane Lyons Out as WVU Director of Athletics
After the report by ESPN and WV MetroNews regarding West Virginia University parting ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, former WVU kicker Pat McAfee reacted to the news. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU Athletics currently so take this as you may… but as somebody who...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 13
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU OL James Gmiter tweets goodbye to football. The crowd at the NFL game in Germany started singing Country Roads for Seahawks players Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin. Update (12:00 PM) –
Big 12 Announces Network, Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas State
A win over Oklahoma, the first such for the program since joining the Big 12, didn’t land West Virginia a bigger platform for their next game. The Big has announced that WVU’s upcoming game against Kansas State will kickoff at 2 pm EST and be televised on ESPN+. This will be the Mountaineers final home game of the season.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown in Good Mood After Oklahoma Win, Won’t Name Starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was in a good mood while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU secured the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. Brown responded to a question about who will start at quarterback.
Former WVU Commit 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits from Cincinnati, Opens Up Recruitment
Making sure you are headed to the right place is important for any recruit, and now one former West Virginia commit has decided Cincinnati isn’t right for him either. Cameron Calhoun, a 4-star cornerback out of Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has decided to re-open his recruitment. He tweeted a letter to explain his change of mind Sunday morning. Calhoun committed to Cincinnati, his home program soon after decommitting from WVU at the end of May. He offered much less detail to explain back then. A “I had to get out of Hollywood” caption with Bearcat foot prints and a video of the Cincinnati logo was all Calhoun provided at the time.
WVU HC Neal Brown Noncommittal About Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – To no surprise, West Virginia head coach was noncommittal when asked the question he knew he was going to get after Garrett Greene led the Mountaineers to a win over Oklahoma. Brown made it clear he will not make any decision on who WVU’s starting quarterback...
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Slams Down Dunk Early in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH – A dunk is one sure way to silence a crowd. Emmitt Matthews Jr. did just that when he got by a defender and slammed the ball in for a monster dunk. Matthews’ dunk broke a tie and gave the Mountaineers a lead early in the first quarter of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.
Watch: Casey Legg Hits Game Winning FG Against Oklahoma
For the first time since West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12, they have defeated perennial powerhouse Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12). After a great performance from quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced starter JT Daniels during the game, the win was capped off by kicker Casey Legg’s 25-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
Watch: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Talks Loss in Backyard Brawl, Credits West Virginia
Following West Virginia’s 81-56 win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel talked about the game. Capel credited WVU’s Joe Toussaint, Tre Mitchell and Mohamed Wague. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
West Virginia Highlights Scoring Ability in Backyard Brawl Win Over Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — West Virginia highlighted their scoring ability, cruising to a 81-56 win over Pitt in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia finished the night shooting 53 percent from the field. The Mountaineers made 8-three’s on 21 attempts. West Virginia’s shooting was lights out in...
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, West Virginia took down by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. Including Friday night’s win, West Virginia leads the all-time series 103-88 over the Panthers. After the win, West Virginia’s...
Watch: WVU QB Garrett Greene Uses Legs to Score First Mountaineer TD Against Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene provided some rare excitement in the midst of a rough day from many respects in Morgantown. Greene used his legs to move the chains for the Mountaineers on the ensuing possession after Oklahoma first touchdown. He was able to run it up the middle and into the end zone following an outside scramble on the previous play.
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Asti: This West Virginia Basketball Team Feels Different, Showing Signs of High Ceiling
PITTSBURGH – There’s something different about this West Virginia basketball team. And while it’s still very early in the season and several true tests are yet to come, it’s becoming evident why Bob Huggins was getting excited before this group even got on the court in a game together.
Saunders: Brawl a Reminder of How Fun Good Basketball at the Pete Can Be, How Far Pitt Has to Go
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in a long time, the Petersen Events Center got loud on Friday night. The building wasn’t near full, with a paid attendance of just over 10,000. A solid quarter of those in attendance were cheering for the other Gold and Blue, as members of an invading West Virginia Mountaineers nation. But it was loud.
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Goes Up to Make TD Catch Over Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A catch by Bryce Ford-Wheaton gave West Virginia its first lead of the game against Oklahoma. The drive was capped off by Ford-Wheaton going up for a ball from Garrett Greene over a defender. Greene picked up his first touchdown pass after running the ball in for a score in the second quarter.
Report: WVU to Part Ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons
As first reported by WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval and ESPN’s Pete Thamel, West Virginia University has decided to part ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. The reports state that a combination of budget issues and the struggle from the football program led to the dismissal of Lyons.
