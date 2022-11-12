Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Ex-NHL ref Tim Peel: Lightning star Nikita Kucherov 'pouts' about getting hit
Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov is known for being a dynamic offensive player, but he'd never be mistaken for a player who enjoys the more physical part of the game. Ex-referee Tim Peel reiterated this fact on the Clearing the Crease podcast. "Love Kucherov, but he pouts if...
Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel suspended three games
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety Saturday evening announced a three-game suspension for Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel as a result of an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Callan Foote. As the video accompanying video explains:. “It is important to note that both elements...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Washington Capitals travel to Central Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a home-and-home series. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick. The Capitals and Lightning played on Friday night, which was a dominating victory...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
NHL
Sergachev's four points power Lightning past Capitals
TAMPA -- Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists in the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Sergachev is the first defenseman to have four points in a period since Morgan Rielly did it with...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
