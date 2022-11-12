Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO