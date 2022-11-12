Read full article on original website
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
Steelers Make Six Players Inactive, Avoid Two Injuries vs Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be thin in the secondary this week against the New Orleans Saints, but they will get back a couple of key pieces on the offensive line and at defensive back. Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who was limited at the end of last week with an abdomen...
Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints
After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers
The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Saints All-Pro safety showed loved for the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
Steelers Get Back on Track With Win Over Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers shut the New Orleans saints out in the second half and won for the first time in four weeks.
Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to Victory
Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 10 of the NFL season.
Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on IR, sign kicker before game vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on the even of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. They activated safety Charles Washington from injured reserve, giving them one of their best special teams players back. He had not played at all yet this season. After missing...
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Another quiet game
Kamara rushed the ball eight times for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions for 19 yards. Kamara turned in his second consecutive disappointing performance and his lowest yardage total of the season. That was due in part to a season-low eight rushes, but Kamara also struggled to find room to operate as both a rusher and receiver. His longest gain of the day went for 14 yards on the ground, but he was otherwise bottled up. The Saints' offense has gone stagnant of late with Andy Dalton under center, which will continue to make it difficult for Kamara to consistently produce moving forward.
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Justin Jefferson’s All-Time Catch Wasn’t His Only Memorable Moment Sunday
Minnesota’s wide receiver confuses broadcasters with a fake injury celebration.
