Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery

By Jelani Scott
 2 days ago

L.A. unexpectedly waived the 2019 first-round pick Thursday night.

Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release.

The Chargers waived Tillery , a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy decision” in a statement announcing the news. It was also reported that L.A. decided to move on from the 26-year-old after failing to find a trade partner by the Nov. 1 deadline.

When asked Friday what changed in the weeks since, Staley shared with reporters that the team’s relationship with Tillery had reached a point of no return.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley said, per ESPN . “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”

After becoming a fixture in the Chargers’ lineup the past two years, Tillery’s time in L.A. took a turn in the wrong direction in 2022. Tillery, who started 26 games since 2020, did not start any of the seven contests he’s played this season, recording eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. He recently missed the Chargers’ Week 9 win over the Falcons due to a back injury.

The 28th pick in the draft four years ago, Tillery has logged 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 54 career games. He’s expected to be available to sign with any team once he clears waivers on Monday.

The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Popculture

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

The All-Riser team: 11 players who've broken out in a big way this season

Earlier this week, theScore's NFL editors picked their midseason All-Pro roster, spotlighting the dominant players who've stood out at each position through nine weeks of play. Here we're bringing attention to a different sort of standout: 11 players who've raised their games to a new level. This list isn't exhaustive...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos

Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

