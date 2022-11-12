Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery

L.A. unexpectedly waived the 2019 first-round pick Thursday night.

Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release.

The Chargers waived Tillery , a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy decision” in a statement announcing the news. It was also reported that L.A. decided to move on from the 26-year-old after failing to find a trade partner by the Nov. 1 deadline.

When asked Friday what changed in the weeks since, Staley shared with reporters that the team’s relationship with Tillery had reached a point of no return.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley said, per ESPN . “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”

After becoming a fixture in the Chargers’ lineup the past two years, Tillery’s time in L.A. took a turn in the wrong direction in 2022. Tillery, who started 26 games since 2020, did not start any of the seven contests he’s played this season, recording eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. He recently missed the Chargers’ Week 9 win over the Falcons due to a back injury.

The 28th pick in the draft four years ago, Tillery has logged 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 54 career games. He’s expected to be available to sign with any team once he clears waivers on Monday.

