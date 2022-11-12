ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 iHeartRadio Holiday Special: Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay & More To Perform

By Taylor Fields
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

With the holiday season quickly approaching, there's no better way to celebrate than jingle bell rocking out to all of your festive favorites with some of the biggest superstars during iHeartRadio's Holiday Special.

This two-hour special event will feature Alicia Keys , Backstreet Boys , Dan + Shay , John Legend and Meghan Trainor as they sing all of the best holiday classics, and it's all hosted by Mario Lopez.

Fans can tune in to the 2022 iHeartRadio Holiday Special on Wednesday, November 23rd at 7pm local time via iHeartRadio's AC and Classic Hits station, as well as on the iHeartRadio App on the Today's Mix station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWlKf_0j83DJKN00

To officially kick off the most wonderful time of the year, iHeartRadio stations nationwide are converting in key markets to all Christmas music through Christmas Day. This season, iHeartRadio’s annual station flip to Christmas music kicks off today, November 11th at 5pm local time, with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists as well as holiday classics from Bing Crosby , Dean Martin , Frank Sinatra and more around-the-clock.

Listeners can hear even more holiday cheer anywhere they are across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHeartRadio app with iHeartRadio Original stations like “ iHeartChristmas ,” playing all the holiday favorites; “ North Pole Radio ,” hosted by Santa Claus and featuring a message line where kids can leave Christmas wishes for the big man himself; “ iHeartChristmas Classics ,” the place to hear all the timeless holiday classics; or for listeners who like to jam out, they can check out iHeartChristmas R&B , iHeartChristmas Country , iHeartChristmas Rock and more. iHeartRadio has a holiday station for every musical taste and listeners can check them out on the dedicated iHeartRadio Holiday page .

