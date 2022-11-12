ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 7PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 7PM” game were:

4-2-1-9

(four, two, one, nine)

