Provincetown, MA

The Independent

Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida

A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Investigators comb Georgia landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon in eerie new images

The FBI has released chilling new images of investigators sifting through a Georgia landfill where missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried. The images offer an insight into the “gruelling” search for Quinton after it was revealed on Tuesday that evidence led authorities to believe that the 20-months-old’s remains were disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah.Quinton was reported missing on 5 October. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, made the 911 call reporting that she had woken up to find her son was gone and that she believed “someone...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
PRINCETON, MA
The Independent

Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
PRINCETON, MA
Law & Crime

Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect

Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane

A viral video caught two Florida deputies arresting a legally-blind man for seemingly nothing, sparking an investigation and leaving even the sheriff "troubled," according to The Daily Beast. Body camera footage posted to YouTube shows 61-year-old James "Jim" Hodges getting handcuffed by Columbia County sheriff's deputies Halloween morning (October 31)....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Murder, thieves, and a $15m mansion: California police dug up a buried car and found themselves in a mystery

It wouldn’t be shocking to see a Mercedes Benz convertible parked in the driveway of an Atherton, California, home. A short drive to Palo Alto and San Francisco, where some of the most profitable tech companies on the planet reside, Atherton houses tech moguls who have an average household income that the US Census Bureau estimates to be more than $450,000. Surely these high-paid residents would want a car that would allow them to enjoy that California sunshine that they pay so much to enjoy.But the Mercedes Benz convertible in this story was not found in a driveway or cruising...
ATHERTON, CA
The Independent

Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say

A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

