kezi.com
Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year
EUGENE, Ore.— Local hardware store employee Doug White said it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures set in a bit early this year. Doug White with Eugene True Value Hardware said this is because the colder weather is coming in a month earlier. "The cold...
nbc16.com
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
nbc16.com
Car wash in Eugene offers veterans free car wash
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center to activate Monday night, Nov. 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will activate on Monday night, Nov 14, the organization said. It will also go on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 15 and 16. Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church (1166 Oak St, Eugene) from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight.
nbc16.com
Pioneer veterans honored at Luper Cemetery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Luper Cemetery, home to some of the oldest settlers in Oregon, honored its veterans today by marking their graves with American flags. The cemetery and historical site is home to about half a dozen veterans. Some of the veterans' graves date back to the mid...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
kqennewsradio.com
OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE
Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man receives nearly a year in jail on drug charge
An Oregon man arrested in Chadron in March after he was found sleeping or passed out in his car downtown with more than 10 pounds of marijuana in Chadron has been sentenced to about a year in jail. Allen Powely, 34, of Rogue River, took a plea deal and pled...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: Avoid MLK Jr. Parkway & Cardinal Way due to fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Updated story here. SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Emergency responders are currently working a major traffic crash at MLK Jr Parkway & Cardinal Way, the Springfield Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "Please...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
nbc16.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash nearSpringfield hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Springfield Police were notified of a motorcycle crash near the Riverbend hospital. A southbound stretch of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway starting at Riverbend Drive was shut down as a...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
nbc16.com
Coos County commissioner vows to 'turn every stone' to fund jail after levy fails
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — "We'll turn every stone." That's what Coos County commissioner John Sweet said after a Coos County levy to increase jail funding appeared to have been rejected by voters. For Sweet, the defeat of a ballot measure to approve a 5-year public safety levy came as...
