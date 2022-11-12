ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne

PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.

PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
OREGON STATE
fox10phoenix.com

'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events

PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
ARIZONA STATE

