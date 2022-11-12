Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; Schweikert takes lead in Dist. 1
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Two others went to Republicans who were unopposed, Debbie Lesko (District No. 8) and Paul Gosar (District No. 9). The Associated Press called three...
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained a lead over Republican Kari Lake Sunday evening in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 50.5%-49.5% in numbers released around 6:20 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. There were 1,211,595 votes for Hobbs and 1,185,584 votes for Lake —...
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-13
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained her lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening and a few election day races were called. Here are some of the...
KTAR.com
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh gains ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening with Maricopa County’s vote update. Mayes had about 50.2% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.8% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
KTAR.com
Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne
PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
KTAR.com
Projected Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wants early voters to do their part before Election Day
PHOENIX – The projected winner in the hotly contested race for Arizona secretary of state said the best way to prevent long days of ballot counting is for early voters to actually vote early. “Unfortunately, folks like my former opponent [Republican Mark Finchem] were telling people, ‘Don’t trust the...
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
KTAR.com
Republican Kimberly Yee projected to defeat Democrat Martin Quezada in state treasurer race
PHOENIX — Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Martin Quezada in Arizona’s state treasurer race, according to the Associated Press. Yee led with 55.3% of the vote to Quezada’s 44.7%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office (updated around 6 p.m. Saturday)....
KTAR.com
Democrat Adrian Fontes projected to become Arizona’s next secretary of state
PHOENIX — Arizonans have selected Democrat Adrian Fontes as their next secretary of state. Fontes was projected to defeat Republican nominee Mark Finchem, according to The Associated Press on Friday. The Democrat had 52.8% of the votes — a 118,125 vote lead — with the latest county ballot drops...
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.
PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
AZFamily
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
MSNBC
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals
Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest developments in the Arizona Senate race, the Nevada Senate race and the Arizona governor's race.Nov. 11, 2022.
KTAR.com
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
fox10phoenix.com
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
Comments / 0