Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 10 win vs. Jaguars
This game got off to a poor start for the Kansas City Chiefs with some opening trickery from the Jacksonville Jaguars on an onside kick. Perhaps they should have saved that for when they really needed it. Kansas City has proven that it can overcome poor starts time and time...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined vs. Jaguars after brutal hit
Kansas City's second-leading receiver was placed in concussion protocol after helmet-to-helmet hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 things to watch in Chiefs' Week 10 game vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing their second consecutive AFC South team at home with the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Week 10. The Chiefs are looking to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt while the Jaguars are looking to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the league. After comeback wins for both teams in Week 9, which squad will come out on top this week?
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Despite an ugly first half to the game, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 13-point lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime. They’re winning this game in spite of some key errors, including two fumbles. They’re also down several key offensive players due to injury. The Jags will get the ball to start the second half.
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers averted more disaster for the team Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers leading his team to a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Packers walked into that matchup having lost all of their five previous games and were also labeled as home underdogs against the Cowboys, […] The post Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen's turnover troubles have raised a concern for a Buffalo Bills team that's lost two straight and tumbled out of the AFC lead
College Football Odds: Bowling Green vs. Toledo prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The Bowling Green Falcons will travel to take on the Toledo Rockets in a Tuesday night MACtion college football matchup at Glass Bowl Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Bowling Green-Toledo prediction and pick. Bowling Green has gone 5-5 this season, including a 4-2...
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels addresses Derek Carr’s criticism of Raiders’ effort
Derek Carr’s emotional press conference left many questioning the chemistry in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room. Carr opened his press conference by admitting that he’s pissed off. He later hinted that some players may not be giving their full effort. “I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders
Jeff Saturday will be making his NFL head coaching debut on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of his first major decisions ahead of the Week 10 clash was an eye-opener. After the Colts pledged their faith to Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback during the final two […] The post Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17
Follow along for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Cheifs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City is now 6-2 while Jacksonville sits at 3-6. A couple of offensive stats to keep an eye on:...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Mike McCarthy losing to his former team, Packers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same. McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0