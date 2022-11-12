ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to watch in Chiefs' Week 10 game vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing their second consecutive AFC South team at home with the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Week 10. The Chiefs are looking to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt while the Jaguars are looking to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the league. After comeback wins for both teams in Week 9, which squad will come out on top this week?
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers averted more disaster for the team Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers leading his team to a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Packers walked into that matchup having lost all of their five previous games and were also labeled as home underdogs against the Cowboys, […] The post Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders

Jeff Saturday will be making his NFL head coaching debut on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of his first major decisions ahead of the Week 10 clash was an eye-opener. After the Colts pledged their faith to Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback during the final two […] The post Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
