CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
CBS19

Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
CBS19

Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County

Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
KLTV

Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
KLTV

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

