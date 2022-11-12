Read full article on original website
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Local man injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Lake Sam Rayburn. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra car was...
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
KLTV
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas
Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
KLTV
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Dream Farm: $1.1M House On The Hill In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are dreaming of a new way of life and want to start living that Texas 6666 ranch life, I've found just the place. This house is sitting high on a hill surrounded by over 40 acres of pasture. Ever drive past a place with an impressive entrance and...
MarTeres Tea Room Celebrates One Year Anniversary In Lufkin, Texas
It has been a year since local favorite MarTeres reopened under new owner, Shan Mathis. In that year she has stayed true to her word to keep serving the same great food we came to expect from the local favorite. To celebrate, they are offering an 11% discount on meals...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case
According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
Lufkin, Texas Heart Touching Love Story Blossoms After 70 Years
This morning, I came across an email that touched my heart. It is the true-life story of a romance that has blossomed in Lufkin, Texas. An enchanting relationship that has been some 70 years in the making. Back to the 1940s. According to this narrative from Bell PR and Marketing,...
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
