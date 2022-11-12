Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
4-4-2-6, FB: 2
(four, four, two, six; FB: two)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
4-4-2-6, FB: 2
(four, four, two, six; FB: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0