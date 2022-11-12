Read full article on original website
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh gains ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening with Maricopa County’s vote update. Mayes had about 50.2% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.8% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained a lead over Republican Kari Lake Sunday evening in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 50.5%-49.5% in numbers released around 6:20 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. There were 1,211,595 votes for Hobbs and 1,185,584 votes for Lake —...
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; Schweikert takes lead in Dist. 1
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Two others went to Republicans who were unopposed, Debbie Lesko (District No. 8) and Paul Gosar (District No. 9). The Associated Press called three...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-13
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained her lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening and a few election day races were called. Here are some of the...
Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne
PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
Projected Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wants early voters to do their part before Election Day
PHOENIX – The projected winner in the hotly contested race for Arizona secretary of state said the best way to prevent long days of ballot counting is for early voters to actually vote early. “Unfortunately, folks like my former opponent [Republican Mark Finchem] were telling people, ‘Don’t trust the...
Republican Kimberly Yee projected to defeat Democrat Martin Quezada in state treasurer race
PHOENIX — Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Martin Quezada in Arizona’s state treasurer race, according to the Associated Press. Yee led with 55.3% of the vote to Quezada’s 44.7%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office (updated around 6 p.m. Saturday)....
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
Democrat Mark Kelly projected to retain seat as US senator from Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona voters have decided to keep Mark Kelly around as U.S. senator. The Democrat and former astronaut is projected to defeat Republican challenger Blake Masters in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press and other outlets called the race Friday night. Kelly had 51.8% and led by 123,916...
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
Sunday is make or break for Kari Lake. I picture John McCain laughing his head off
For Kari Lake, it all comes down to tonight. This is make-or-break night for the candidate who slashed and burned her way through the 17-month campaign en route to this moment. She didn’t need – or apparently want – moderate Republican voters or independents as she marched ever onward, onward,...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
