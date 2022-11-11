Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)
David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
'The Crown' Consultant Andrew Morton Reveals If King Charles Can Actually Breakdance (Exclusive)
King Charles can indeed bust a move! Season 5 of The Crown depicted a then-Prince Charles breakdancing in the episode, "The Way Ahead," prompting many to wonder if the royal's dance moves were fact or fiction. In the episode, Dominic West -- who plays the role of Prince Charles --...
Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family Network will Focus on 'Traditional Marriage' Stories
Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from the Hallmark Channel! The actress is starting a new career commitment to the Christian conservative network, Great American Family. The former Fuller House actress recently spoke with WSJ. Magazine about her career decision and why the new network is a better fit for her and her beliefs.
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Is 'Thankful to Be Safe' After Getting Mugged in NYC
Ariana Grande's older brother, Frankie, says he's "thankful to be safe and healing" following a mugging incident in New York City. The "Thank U, Next" singer's brother took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" after reports surfaced that the 39-year-old had been the victim of a mugging incident.
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating
Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
'The Voice' Coaches Praise Kate Kalvach for Handling Live Show Technical Issue 'Like a Pro'
The Voiceseason 22 live shows are here -- and that means anything can happen! And it did during Monday's show, when one of Camila Cabello's team members suffered a major technical issue on stage. Kate Kalvach wowed the coaches with her performance of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One," despite...
Princess Diana's Biographer Andrew Morton Reveals Where Her Secret Tapes Are Today (Exclusive)
With Princess Diana's life at the forefront of The Crown's fifth season, viewers are naturally curious about the real-life story of the late Princess of Wales. And no one had a more in-depth look into her life than biographer Andrew Morton. Morton, who penned the 1992 biography, Diana: Her True...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
