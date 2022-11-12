ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Miami

Alec Baldwin sues "Rust" armorer, several other crew members over 1 year after fatal shooting on set

Alec Baldwin has sued the armorer and several other crew members involved in the "Rust" production for negligence over a year after a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on a Western film set in New Mexico. In the lawsuit, Baldwin alleges that he was not responsible for the set's safety, and he did not know there were live rounds in the gun.
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Judge cites Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone with contempt in racial profiling case

A federal judge took a familiar step Tuesday, finding Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to be in civil contempt of his long-standing court orders.  U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow in Phoenix found the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office took too long to close investigations into staff misconduct, in a Tuesday ruling. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOEL 950 AM

Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer

A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
THURMAN, IA
Idaho8.com

The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation

The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band’s verified account. “I was at a bar...
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man

Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho8.com

Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Apologizes to Assault Victim Advocates After Moonves Leak

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he personally apologized for the leak of a crime victim's name and confidential information, that was allegedly part of a scheme to conceal a sexual assault accusation made against former CBS network president Les Moonves. "I met with a number of advocacy groups dedicated to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

