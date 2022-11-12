Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint against fellow Rust crew members in suit against him
Actor Alec Baldwin attempted to shift the focus from himself in a lawsuit filed against him for the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by filing a cross-complaint against others involved in the suit. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed the lawsuit, as she was at the scene, standing behind Hutchins when...
Complex
Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Film Crew Over Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting
Nearly a year after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the actor is seeking to clear his name. The New York Times reports Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit...
Alec Baldwin sues "Rust" armorer, several other crew members over 1 year after fatal shooting on set
Alec Baldwin has sued the armorer and several other crew members involved in the "Rust" production for negligence over a year after a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on a Western film set in New Mexico. In the lawsuit, Baldwin alleges that he was not responsible for the set's safety, and he did not know there were live rounds in the gun.
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene
California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in Arizona custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor
Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
Judge cites Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone with contempt in racial profiling case
A federal judge took a familiar step Tuesday, finding Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to be in civil contempt of his long-standing court orders. U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow in Phoenix found the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office took too long to close investigations into staff misconduct, in a Tuesday ruling. ...
Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer
A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
Couple in 'Ghost' Society Charged Over Killing Romantic Partner With Sword
Police said one member of the couple said her boyfriend leads a group that "gets rid of people who are in charge of sex trafficking or hurting kids."
Idaho8.com
The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation
The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band’s verified account. “I was at a bar...
Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man
Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
Idaho8.com
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD Apologizes to Assault Victim Advocates After Moonves Leak
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he personally apologized for the leak of a crime victim's name and confidential information, that was allegedly part of a scheme to conceal a sexual assault accusation made against former CBS network president Les Moonves. "I met with a number of advocacy groups dedicated to...
Idaho8.com
Supreme Court says House January 6 committee can get Kelli Ward’s phone and text records
The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack to obtain the phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Ward served as a fake elector for Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the states the...
