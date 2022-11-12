Read full article on original website
KSLA
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district used Friday, Nov. 11 as an opportunity to stress the importance of Veterans Day with the help of what leaders say are modern day heroes. A sea of flags filled the hallways Friday morning at Genoa Central Elementary School as a group...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn't scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm.
Texarkana, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
KLTV
WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was...
Battle of the Tigers: Texas High falls to Terrell 28-21
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) The Texas High Tigers lost after playing against the Terrell Tigers. The final score was: 28-21. Texas High finished the season 8-2 overall, and 5-1 in district play.
ktalnews.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Man killed after crashing into light pole
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Police say Dennis Washington of Wake Village was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on New Boston Rd. around 11:30 p.m. He crossed the westbound lanes near Celeste St., crashing into a light pole.
KTBS
Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
marioncoherald.com
Marion County, Texas Marriage Licenses For October 2022
The Marion County Clerk issued the following Marriage Licenses in October 2022. • Hopkins, Deon Derrell and Justice, Nicklesha Latae. • Eilander, James Allen and Kightlinger, Stacy Janell. • Walford, Richard Monty and Landaiche, Shannon Smith. • Montalvo, Jose Manuel and Sims, Christy Marie. • Mcdonald, Andrea Levet and Brown,...
ktbb.com
Passenger with box cutters on Frontier Airlines flight prompts emergency landing: TSA
(ATLANTA) -- A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight who allegedly boarded the plane with two box cutters and was seen acting erratically was taken into custody after an emergency landing Friday night, according to the airline and the Transportation Security Administration. Several passengers on the flight, including military veterans...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown man gets 17 years for drug trafficking
31-year-old Charles Hawkins Jr. of Ashdown pleaded guilty to intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine before Judge Marcia Crone. Hawkins was speeding through a construction zone on December 4, 2020, in Nacogdoches County when officers initiated a traffic stop. Officers approached his vehicle and detected air freshener often used to hide the smell of marijuana. A drug dog was brought in and signaled that drugs were in Hawkins’ vehicle. Upon opening his trunk, officers found three storage bags containing approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
KETK GIVES BACK: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to thank them and other local law enforcement. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he enjoys helping citizens. “The favorite part here is the citizens to serve a great community we have here in Mount Vernon,” said Jones. […]
