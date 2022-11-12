Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
kdll.org
Researchers looking for local hosts for earthquake seismometers
Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
kdll.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested Friday, Nov. 4 in Moose Pass when an Alaska State Trooper officer discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
kdll.org
Families of Soldotna plane crash victims reach settlement
The families of the victims of a 2020 midair crash over Soldotna have reached a settlement, according to one of the family’s lawyers — putting to rest a set of several lawsuits over the accident that killed then-Republican Rep. Gary Knopp and six others. The settlement comes more...
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
alaskasnewssource.com
Kenai Kardinals win first state volleyball championship in program history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past few state volleyball tournaments have not been kind to the Kenai Kardinals, who finished runner-up in 2019 and 2021, including a second-place finish at the hands of the Valdez Bucs last season (there was no 2020 state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic). With...
