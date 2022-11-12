Ursaluna has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so we’re taking a look at its best moveset and the brand-new High Horsepower attack to see if it’s worth using. With the arrival of November 2022’s Community Day, Pokemon Go players around the world will now be using the power of the moonlight to evolve Teddiursa into its final evolution, the Ground/Normal-type Ursaluna from Legends Arceus.

2 DAYS AGO