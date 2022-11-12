Read full article on original website
TFT Set 8 design philosophy shift sees champions shine as heroes
With various mechanics shaking up the flavor of every expansion, Teamfight Tactics is a complex game. However at its core are the champions. Riot is trying to make them shine like heroes in TFT Set 8, buffing their relative power in a design philosophy shift. Teamfight Tactics is a game...
How are Marvel Snap cards designed? Ben Brode breaks down dev process
What exactly goes into making a new card for Marvel Snap? With hundreds of variables to account for, game-changing interactions to balance around, and dozens of Locations in the mix, there’s plenty to keep in mind when designing new additions. Ben Brode joined Dexerto to reveal how Second Dinner gets the job done.
Sonic Frontiers breaks series record for concurrent players on Steam
Sonic Frontiers has broken the series record high for concurrent players on Steam following its release and fairly positive reception. Sonic Frontiers is finally available for everyone to play and while the game has its ups and downs it seems the Blue Blur’s foray into open-world gameplay has done something right.
MrBeast launches $10,000 competition to design next Feastables Bar
MrBeast has just launched a competition for fans to design the packaging for his next Feastables product, and the winner will bring home $10,000. Back in January 2022, MrBeast announced he was set to become Willy Wonka with the release of his snack brand, Feastables. Since then, he’s built (and...
Simple Modern Warfare 2 trick is perfect counter for Riot Shields
CoD veterans are all too familiar with how annoying it is when confronted by a Riot Shield user, but fortunately, a Modern Warfare 2 player discovered a perfect counter. Modern Warfare 2’s meta is beginning to take shape. Players have had ample time to test out every weapon and grind camos. Warzone 2 launches on November 19, and TrueGameData revealed the best guns to level up ahead of time.
FIFA 23 Path to Glory World Cup: Team 1, upgrade dates & promo explained
EA SPORTS has released the FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo for the Qatar World Cup 2022 – revealing Team 1, how upgrades work, and more. FIFA’s Qatar World Cup 2022 has shaken up FUT Champs rewards, the Team of the Week schedule, and has delivered a boatload of new officially licensed content.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans spot Scarlet Violet Legendary clue after Ash’s victory
Eagle-eyed Pokemon anime fans may have spotted a teaser for a new Legendary Pokemon in a recent Ultimate Journeys episode. The Pokemon anime’s Ash Ketchum once again achieved greatness in the latest episode of the Ultimate Journeys series after he defeated Leon to earn the rank of Pokemon Master.
Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal MLG meme-style killcams
Modern Warfare 2 could introduce the addition of a refined killcam system that will allow players to customize their final kill highlight in the style of the iconic MLG meme trend. Call of Duty games have spawned a multitude of trends over the years, but the emergence of the ‘MLG’...
How do loadout drops work in Warzone 2? Loadout changes explained
Warzone 2 players feared Loadout Drops would not return, but the fan-favorite items are back with an added twist. Here’s everything you need to know about Loadouts in Warzone 2. In September, fans got their first glimpse of Warzone 2 gameplay during Call of Duty Next. Loadout Drops were...
Hoopa Unbound returned to Pokemon Go Elite Raids and fans are furious
Pokemon Go has announced Hoopa Unbound will again make appearances in Elite Raid battles. However, instead of excitement, fans are venting frustration about the difficulty and accessibility of the Raids. Pokemon Go players have opened their games following the November Teddiursa Community Day to again find maps saturated with 24-Hour...
Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go & is High Horsepower any good?
Ursaluna has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so we’re taking a look at its best moveset and the brand-new High Horsepower attack to see if it’s worth using. With the arrival of November 2022’s Community Day, Pokemon Go players around the world will now be using the power of the moonlight to evolve Teddiursa into its final evolution, the Ground/Normal-type Ursaluna from Legends Arceus.
KSI says Logan Paul “probably not” fighting in January boxing event after WWE injury
KSI has claimed that it’s unlikely fans will see Logan Paul fighting on the Misfits January boxing card due to injuries he sustained during his WWE Universal match against Roman Reigns. Logan Paul is one of the biggest faces in the influencer boxing world, and as such, fans were...
Apex Legends Xbox Predator players caught DDoSing lobbies in Ranked
A set of top 20 Apex Legends Xbox Predator players have been caught DDoSing in Ranked to farm LP and climb the ladder unfairly. Although many Apex Legends players are satisfied with taking down opponents casually in pubs, others prefer a more competitive environment against foes of a similar skill level.
Fortnite leaks reveal MrBeast Burger x Fortnite crossover
YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast may be collaborating with Epic Games after new leaks revealed an upcoming MrBeast Burger crossover with Fortnite. MrBeast has seemingly done it all when it comes to his YouTube career, but entering the realm of Fortnite remains unchecked. Following the launch of a new MrBeast Feastables...
Eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 fans discover GTA: San Andreas Easter egg
An eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered a funny Easter egg in the Badlands that references GTA: San Andreas’ infamous Train Mission. Following the popularity of Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners, many players decided to explore Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 after its tumultuous launch. As a result, many new and...
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
xQC defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims Twitch gives him special treatment
XQc has spoken up on Hasan’s behalf after Trainwreck claimed that he and Pokimane are the only streamers Twitch will “take care of” in the long run. On November 12, Trainwreck joined Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on a stream where they ended up discussing the state of Twitch. In a quick rant, Train explained that he believes Twitch wants to make some creators “feel cornered” so that they won’t attempt to leave the streaming service behind.
Twitch viewers disgusted as ExtraEmily targeted by racist comment during IRL stream
Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was accosted by a stranger in Mcdonald’s, who appeared to mock her streaming and make comments about her race, perplexing and disgusting viewers in equal measure. ExtraEmily has gained popularity on Twitch in 2022 after a number of appearances on other streams, most notably OTK’s ‘Schooled’...
How to watch The Game Awards 2022: All nominees & how to vote
The Game Awards has finally announced its event for 2022, set to potentially award some of the most popular games and content creators over the last year. Here’s everything we know about it. The Game Awards is one of the most popular events in the gaming industry as it...
