ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 26

TRUTH
2d ago

huh I guess the state didn't want an election denier, someone willing to strip away woman's rights, someone whe was going to shut down the government like it was going to help inflation any. The voters have spoken and anyone who pretends Hobbs win is in anyway unfair is a poor loser. When lake ran on destruction not construction of Arizona we had a problem.

Reply(4)
8
Laura M
2d ago

why would anyone vote for someone who is too lazy too debate? oh, that's right, she's a Democrat, that's why. 🙄

Reply(6)
10
Libra /scorpion
1d ago

go Katie Hobbs win that governorship of Arizona PA to all the people of Arizona thank you for voting for Katie Hobbs the Democrats win. congratulations

Reply
2
Related
KTAR.com

Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne

PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Democrat Mark Kelly projected to retain seat as US senator from Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona voters have decided to keep Mark Kelly around as U.S. senator. The Democrat and former astronaut is projected to defeat Republican challenger Blake Masters in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press and other outlets called the race Friday night. Kelly had 51.8% and led by 123,916...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.  But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy