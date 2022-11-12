ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

'A life-changing experience.' Couple leaves Yorktown Heights restaurant minutes before car crashes into eatery

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aIu1_0j83BHLf00

A couple that was sitting right where a car plowed into Pappous Greek Kitchen in Yorktown Heights talked to News 12 about their experience.

Glenn and Barabara Ruckstuhl said they were eating lunch with friends and decided to skip dessert.

They left the restaurant 12 minutes before a Jeep crashed into the exact area they were sitting in.

The decision to leave early is one they said saved their lives and now changed them forever.

"It's just a life-changing experience to know that there must be something out there that I need to be doing to help other people or to do something to make other people happier, and I think I need to focus on that," Barabara Ruckstuhl said.

"For me, it's just realizing that all you really ever have is now," Glenn said.

They said it's a blessing no one was hurt in what could've been a horrific accident.

