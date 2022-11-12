Edgehill Stamford honors its resident veterans for Veterans Day

Edgehill Stamford recognized the many veterans who call their retirement community home this Veterans Day.

The facility held their annual Veterans Day luncheon Friday.

Attendees included Dr. Dick Banfield, who served in the Air Force for two years and was stationed around the country.

Following his service, the Minnesota native went back to college to earn a math degree.

Jim Larkin also attended the lunch. The Korean War veteran was in Korea for over a year and was in the Marines for more than 10 years.

More than 25 veterans attended the luncheon.