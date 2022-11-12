Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward
In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Parks and Rec reviews Yampa River closure policies
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission completed its annual review of commercial river operations for the Yampa River on Wednesday, Nov. 9, rehashing the back-and-forth of the summer of 2022 in which the river was closed and reopened many times. “The closures were strictly adhered to by the public,”...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Higher rents, lower expectations: Tenants at two Steamboat Springs apartment complexes furious with new landlords
Complaints are mounting for tenants at Main Street Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments who are irate with the Indiana-based company that purchased the two properties in February. Both apartment complexes in Steamboat Springs were built as hotels and later repurposed into long-term housing. For years, the hotels-turned-apartments have been perceived...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Council to discuss whether to levy STR tax at full 9% rate on Tuesday
After voters gave Steamboat Springs City Council the authority to place an additional tax of up to 9% on short-term rentals last week, council will discuss what percentage they intend to actually impose on Tuesday, Nov. 15. With a couple dozen cure ballots left to count, the tax looks to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Public meetings this week for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Organizers of the update for the Routt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan invite residents to one of four public input meetings Monday, Nov. 14, through Thursday, Nov. 17. To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values across the county, the Office of Emergency Management and nonprofit Routt County Wildfire...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Holiday Inn sells; owners close Rex’s after 16-year run
The Holiday Inn in Steamboat Springs has sold, confirmed by owner Scott Marr on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Rex’s American Grill & Bar will be closing its doors along with the sale. “I have major mixed feelings,” Marr said of the deal, which is expected to close in early...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority will be ‘challenged in new ways’ after voters pass STR tax
When Steamboat Springs Council member Michael Buccino walked in to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, he had three words for the agency’s executive director. “We got funding,” Buccino told Jason Peasley after Steamboat voters passed the city’s 2A ballot measure Tuesday, Nov. 8....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking
While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moving Mountain among Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’
Outside Magazine recently named Moving Mountains as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2022,” for the third time, according to a news release. Moving Mountains is a Steamboat Springs company that provides of luxury vacation rentals, concierge services and more. “I’ve been working here for six...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden ranch honored, STR tax pass: Most-read stories this week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake. A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. U.S. Forest Service...
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC earns 24 slots on Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team has been announced with 24 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes making the list across the Alpine, freestyle, ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines. The All-Star team honors 65 athletes in total with 32 coming from Alpine, 23 in freestyle...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thrive Together presentation addresses importance of a post-COVID reset for overworked nervous systems
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced heightened emotions and the bombardment of unfamiliar inputs. The strain may have pushed them to feel like deer caught in headlights, resulting in nervous system dysregulation, said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion in Steamboat Springs. The grazing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you
I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.
