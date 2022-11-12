ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Kaua’i Humane Society: Lots of ways to help rehome

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

LIHUĒ, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Humane Society has a lot planned for this year’s holiday season. It is your chance to help pets find a home. Amongst the programs to unfold is the Mission Mainland 2.5 initiative.

KHS is partnering with Kaua`i Community Alliance and together, they are planning on giving free pet services at Kaua`i Housing Connect events. The first is on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hanapepe Salvation Army with the next taking place at the Lihuē Salvation Army on Thursday, Nov. 17. You can go between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

KHS will be providing lots of services for free: pet vaccinations and microchips, pet food and leashes and collars. They will also be working to sign-up people who need reduced-cost spaying and neutering as well with those who may need regular food assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JPhH_0j839d6Y00

With November being Adopt a Senior Pet month, KHS will be waiving all adoption fees for senior pets that are adopted on Kaua’i.

Another program KHS is venturing to do is the Mission Mainland 2.5. This program offers 50 slots for Kaua’i pets to be adopted on the mainland. Generously sponsored by the DeSantis family, the program will provide $300 for a pet to be transported to the West Coast area or neighboring islands. There is also a $500 option for those who are farther east on the mainland who want to adopt a pet from the Kaua’i Humane Society.

These prices cover a leash, a collar, a travel crate, vaccinations, a health certificate, boarding and flight, transportation to the airport and any transition food the pet may need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ye78_0j839d6Y00

Thanksgiving is a difficult time for shelters as they are closed and the pets are still in need of care. KHS is sponsoring a Home for the Holidays program where you can provide a pet a home for the holiday weekend.

According to KHS, “By bringing a shelter pet into your home, you’re giving that pet so much more attention than he or she would receive at the shelter. KHS will give participants all supplies needed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9BzA_0j839d6Y00

Finally, Giving Tuesday is coming on Nov. 29. This is your opportunity to give much needed financial assistance for all those pets who need a home. KHS said that Giving Tuesday is one of the largest fundraising times for non-profits and that the donations from that day will help KHS with its operating costs throughout 2023.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This holiday season there are lots of ways to help Kaua’i Humane Society and the pets they strive to protect and rehome.

Comments / 0

Related
etvnews.com

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Outsider.com

Puppy Found Floating Down Texas River Rescued, Up for Adoption

A puppy is looking for its forever home after someone rescued the dog from drowning in a Texas river. According to reports, earlier this month, a rescue shelter in Austin, Texas, received a call from another shelter in the state, saying a man had come into the shelter with a two-month-old Black lab retriever mix he found floating in a box down the river. He needed assistance, but that particular shelter couldn’t give him what he needed.
AUSTIN, TX
DVM 360

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is approaching

This year’s event coming up next week will enable pet parents to meet adoptable pets and help alleviate shelters. PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is taking place November 7-13, 2022 at nearly every PetSmart store in the North America and Puerto Rico and will feature adoptable pets brought in by animal welfare organizations. This event comes at a time when shelters are overcrowded and there is a shortage of veterinarians, staff, and volunteers.
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fee for This Playful Pooch

This is ARLO - he is our pet of the week, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. ARLO is a one-and-a-half-year-old male pointer mix who weighs about 50 pounds. ARLO is a goofy guy who loves to have fun - he does NOT, however, love cats. ARLO does do well around kiddos though and does a pretty good job with potty training (if kept on a schedule). And, like most of us, ARLO will work for treats!
INDIANA STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Featured pets — Nov. 5

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Baby Ruth, a German Shepherd mix, and Deedee, a female cat. If Baby Ruth could talk, we are sure she would have a story to tell. She was adopted from FCAC in the spring of 2019 and returned as a stray in mid-October. Her owner was contacted, and we were told someone would be in to pick her up; however, no one ever stopped by. Baby Ruth has adjusted well to shelter life and is friendly with everyone she meets. She will make a great companion and we hope her next home is her last.
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
KHON2

Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest

HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy