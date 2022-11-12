FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette
LSU fans and businesses gear up for the big SEC game in Atlanta
Harold Perkins picks up national Defensive Player of the Week honor for monster performance in LSU-Arkansas game
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Arkansas; previews upcoming game against UAB
LSU downs Arkansas State
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Jags get back in win column with dominant win over Miss. Valley
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win
CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Greg McElroy makes case for why Harold Perkins should be getting Heisman buzz
WATCH: Brian Kelly press conference after Arkansas victory
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
Mark May Predicting Significant College Football Upset Today
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1