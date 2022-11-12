Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.

HORNELL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO