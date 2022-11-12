ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, NY

thehomepagenetwork.com

Wellsboro Community Holds Parade To Honor Veterans

Today is November 1, Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. In November of 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day...
WELLSBORO, PA
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Photo journalism still in the blood as Lynn (Brennan) White captures stunning fire images

Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.
HORNELL, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive

Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
GREECE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

GPS tracks stolen car to Athens

Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
ATHENS, PA
NewsChannel 36

City of Hornell Issues Safety PSA as a Result of Uptick in Crimes

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Hornell is reminding people to stay safe as crimes continue to go up. According to the Hornell Police Department, communities have seen an uptick in crimes in the last month with larcenies involving buildings, storage facilities, construction sites, and vehicles. Police recommend that...
HORNELL, NY
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver

UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
WETM

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY

Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
ELMIRA, NY

