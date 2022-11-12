Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
A stirring display for Veterans Day with the Field of Honor (Steve Harrison photos and story)
If you have driven by the empty lot on Seneca Street in Hornell that was once Loons Cleaners years ago, it is usually empty. However, each November, that empty space gets transformed into something amazing. For several years, the St. Ann’s Academy creates a Field of Honor. It’s a chance...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Wellsboro Community Holds Parade To Honor Veterans
Today is November 1, Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. In November of 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day...
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
wellsvillesun.com
Photo journalism still in the blood as Lynn (Brennan) White captures stunning fire images
Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.
wnynewsnow.com
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
13 WHAM
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
NewsChannel 36
City of Hornell Issues Safety PSA as a Result of Uptick in Crimes
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Hornell is reminding people to stay safe as crimes continue to go up. According to the Hornell Police Department, communities have seen an uptick in crimes in the last month with larcenies involving buildings, storage facilities, construction sites, and vehicles. Police recommend that...
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters work to put out wildfire in Steuben County forest
JASPER, N.Y. — We are tracking a wildfire that is burning right now down in Steuben County. It started in the town of Jasper just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department responded to a brush fire call in the Turkey Ridge State Forest and found it spreading rapidly.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Phillip Hann turned himself in on 11.10.22
Phillip Hann is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hann is wanted for criminal contempt. Hann has violated an order of protection. Hann is 36 years old. Hann has red hair and hazel eyes. Hann is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Hann has a tattoo on...
Man dead after Elmira hit and run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver
UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
WETM
Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held in contempt, pay $2K fine
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Lawrenceville may face thousands of dollars more in fines after the Pa. State government asked that the Borough be held in contempt for failing to comply with an order surrounding its water plant. The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition for Contempt that was signed on November 8. […]
