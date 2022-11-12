ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Yardbarker

Blunder vs. the Thunder: Knicks' Big Lead Struck Down

It's not about how you start, it's how you finish. The New York Knicks were reminded of that axiom the hard way on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks scored 48 points over the first dozen minutes on their matinee against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a franchise record for an opening frame. But failure to keep pace with the Thunder's offensive efforts, ones that saw all five starters reach double-figures, doomed New York to a 145-135 defeat at Madison Square Garden.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
theknickswall

Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee

The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
FOX59

Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the […]
ESPN

Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid. Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game...
FanSided

MLB offseason: 7 bold predictions for what is to come in 2023

It’s that time of year when MLB teams start making their vision for the 2023 season become a reality through trades, free agent signings, and various roster moves. It’s also the perfect time to make some bold predictions about where some of the biggest names in the game will play next season.
