Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
James Harden’s Tweet Following 76ers’ Win Over Hawks
James Harden returned to the 76ers' bench on Saturday night as they faced the Hawks.
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Chicago Bears loss to Detroit Lions on Sunday was absolutely amazing
The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are both very bad football teams. Each of them has its strengths but are mostly going nowhere in 2022. However, the Bears pulled off yet another loss that should worry the entire NFL. There are a few reasons to be happy about this amazing defeat.
Yardbarker
Blunder vs. the Thunder: Knicks' Big Lead Struck Down
It's not about how you start, it's how you finish. The New York Knicks were reminded of that axiom the hard way on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks scored 48 points over the first dozen minutes on their matinee against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a franchise record for an opening frame. But failure to keep pace with the Thunder's offensive efforts, ones that saw all five starters reach double-figures, doomed New York to a 145-135 defeat at Madison Square Garden.
Angry fans boo Knicks off MSG court after giving up a whopping 145 points vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are far more competent this season than years of an ongoing rebuild suggest. Still, it’s hard to blame Madison Square Garden for its collective reaction to the New York Knicks’ porous defense against the underrated Thunder regardless. New York fell to Oklahoma City 145-135...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the […]
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers take down Toronto Raptors behind flawless fourth quarter play
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers want to build a culture that is upbeat and features professionalism and fight. They want to be postive when struggling and keep working hard within each game. In the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, that culture wasn't evident. The Pacers committed...
Joel Embiid makes history and scores astonishing 59 points to power Philadelphia 76ers past Utah Jazz
Joel Embiid produced arguably the greatest performance of his career to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the surprising Utah Jazz on Sunday.
76ers' Joel Embiid makes NBA history with 59-point performance in win
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a history-making performance against the Utah Jazz with a 59-point performance. But he went above and beyond the score.
ESPN
Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide
Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid. Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game...
MLB offseason: 7 bold predictions for what is to come in 2023
It’s that time of year when MLB teams start making their vision for the 2023 season become a reality through trades, free agent signings, and various roster moves. It’s also the perfect time to make some bold predictions about where some of the biggest names in the game will play next season.
Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Optimistic After Loss vs. Grizzlies: 'A Good Night'
Even in close losses, the San Antonio Spurs continue to shine bright with potential.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0