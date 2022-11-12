ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

North Carolina, Gonzaga remain 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll

UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday's first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17. The Tar Heels return four starters from last year's team, including AP preseason All-American Armando Bacot...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ESPN

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM

DETROIT --  Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored...
YPSILANTI, MI

