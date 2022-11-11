Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
First Listen: V3nus refuses to "Live a Lie"
(November 15, 2022) R&B and neo-soul singer V3nus introduced herself to SoulTrackers with a bang last year with her song “New Body.” That tune allowed music fans to hear an artist who can combine classic, grown folk vocals and storytelling with production elements that nod toward some trends in contemporary R&B.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Comments / 0