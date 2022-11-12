Read full article on original website
Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs
PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin girls soccer moves on to the state's final four
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kamiakin girls soccer knocked off West Valley 2-1 on Saturday to crack the 4A state playoff's final four. The Braves will head to the semifinals and take on Issaquah at Sparks Stadium on Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday, Mya Lee scored the first goal to give the...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden mounts a miraculous comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2
BELLINGHAM — Lynden volleyball mounted an impossible comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2 (16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-3) for the Northwest Conference district title.
Can't-slow-us-down Sedro-Woolley scores quick knockout over reigning Class 2A runner-up Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley was delayed by traffic coming from Skagit County in its return to the WIAA playoffs after a six-year absence. But nothing delayed the Cubs' fast start Friday night against returning state runner-up Tumwater. Quarterback Carsten Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran ...
Tri-City Herald
What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington
On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
Kennewick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Washington must convert third downs for chance to upset Oregon
No. 24 Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 66.5% completions, 3,232 pass yards, 23 pass TD, 5 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Rome Odunze: 57 catches, 858 receiving yards, 15.1 yards per reception, 6 TD. LB Cam Bright: 51 tackles, 4...
uiargonaut.com
Vandals return home with a dominating victory over Walla Walla
In Idaho’s home opener, the Vandals returned to ICCU Arena and cruised to a dominant 122-48 victory over Walla Walla University. The opening minutes of the game lit the fuse for the Vandals as fifth year guard Divant’e Moffitt assisted on an ally-oop pass to junior forward Isaac Jones to begin the game. Moffitt would later find redshirt sophomore Terren Frank on the fastbreak for a corner three after the Wolves turned the ball over, a frequent occurrence throughout the night.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington men, despite missing three players, find way to beat North Florida
All night, the Huskies looked for something – anything – to give them a spark and provide the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd a reason to cheer. PJ Fuller II produced a highlight early in the second half when he dived near midcourt to collect a turnover and flipped a pass from the floor to a darting Keyon Menifield for a fast-break dunk.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga cross country qualifies for third consecutive NCAA championship meet
Gonzaga is headed to a third straight NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championship. Led by former Lewis and Clark High School standout Wil Smith, the Zags placed their five scoring runners in the top 33, three of them earning all-region honors, for a program-best second-place finish in the NCAA West Regional Friday at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Bygone Walla Walla: From Field to Biscuits
From Field to Biscuits: Preston-Shaffer flour mill, Waitsburg,1908. The Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local non-profit, non-commercial effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. To share your old snapshots, slides, or negatives of Walla Walla area places and events, email Drazan at skippycat3@charter.net.
nbcrightnow.com
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
